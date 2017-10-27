PSG Transfer News: Lazio Want €100 Million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Lazio will reportedly ask €100 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, their star midfielder who is being linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus and Manchester United.

That's according to Tuttomercatoweb (via Football Italia), who reported Lazio will not budge on their valuation.

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Meanwhile, French tabloid Le10Sport said Les Parisiens have joined the list of suitors, as they could beef up their midfield after losing Blaise Matuidi to the Bianconeri during the summer. Thiago Motta also isn't getting any younger, and the 35-year-old has had some injury issues of late.

Milinkovic-Savic has quickly become one of Serie A's brightest young stars, and the 22-year-old has arguably been the competition's top performer so far this season. His value has risen tremendously, and at this point, there seems to be no limit to what clubs might pay, per Goal's Mootaz Chehade:

Blessed with tremendous physical gifts―WhoScored.com lists him at 191 centimeters―and quick feet, the Serb already ranks among the world's top all-round midfielders. He's an excellent passer and technician, as well as a willing tackler and defender.

While he's never been much of a scorer in the past, he's already found the net four times this season, using his height and ability to shoot from range. The added scoring touch has seen Milinkovic-Savic draw comparisons to United's Paul Pogba, another midfielder with seemingly no weaknesses.

Sports writer David Amoyal has long been a fan:

Juventus have been linked with Milinkovic-Savic more than any other club―the Serb would finally give the team the replacement for Pogba they so desperately need―but the links with City have been strongest of late.

Lazio's high price tag could see the Bianconeri drop out of the race to sign Milinkovic-Savic, and PSG might follow. Les Parisiens smashed the transfer record to bring Neymar to France and also invested in Kylian Mbappe during the summer―in order to comply with financial fair play, they have to become more prudent.

The two Manchester-based clubs could be up for yet another major battle, but Milinkovic-Savic is not expected to leave Lazio in the near future. The Aquile have been in fine form all season and are extremely ambitious, and they won't consider a sale unless the offer is too good to pass up.