Liverpool Transfer News: January Emerson Palmieri Rumours Emerge

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer AS Roma €25 million for full-back Emerson Palmieri when the January transfer window opens.

That's according to Nicolo Schira of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Uche Amako of the Daily Express), with the publication taking to Twitter to share the news. Schira said the Reds have also prepared a contract until 2022.

Jack Sear of AnfieldHQ noted the left-back has been linked with the Reds before:

Liverpool's defence has been dreadful so far in the 2017-18 season, but the left-back position has arguably been the best of the bunch. James Milner has returned to a midfield role thanks to the improved form of Alberto Moreno, and summer signing Andrew Robertson is an intriguing talent for the future.

The Reds' defence needs all the help it can get, however. Nine matches into the Premier League season, Liverpool have already conceded 16 goals, which is the second-worst record among clubs in the top 10 of the standings—Watford, in sixth, have let in 17.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Athleticism hasn't been the issue―Liverpool have plenty of that―but a lack of communication and individual errors continue to plague the side.

Emerson is regarded as a top talent at the left-back position in Italy and a player who combines stamina with defensive aptitude.

When healthy, he would make for an excellent transfer target, but the Brazilian-born defender has yet to feature for the Giallorossi this season.

As shared by Squawka News, he's one of the many victims of Roma's remarkably bad luck with ACL injuries:

The injury all but assures Emerson won't move in January―his value isn't as high while sidelined, and no club would be foolish enough to spend big money on a player without knowing whether he can return to his old level.

Roma won't cash in on the 23-year-old on the cheap and would rather see him battle the in-form Aleksandar Kolarov for the starting position when he returns. Patience will be key for Roma, as well as Emerson's suitors.

Liverpool are more likely to spend their money elsewhere, with centre-back seen as the biggest need. Emerson is still a young player with plenty of room to grow, providing he has retained his athleticism after his injury. If he continues his development, the Reds can always return for him next season.