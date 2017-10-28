World Series 2017 Schedule: Dodgers vs. Astros Game 4 TV Info and Predictions

Elsa/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have been dominant at home throughout the postseason, and they retained that edge in their first game at Minute Maid Park in the World Series.

The Astros came up with a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 and have a 2-1 edge heading into Game 4 Saturday night.

The Astros jumped on Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish for four runs in the second inning to take charge, and the stunned Dodgers were never able to provide a proper answer.

Yuli Gurriel got the Astros started with a leadoff home run in that inning, and the Astros also received RBIs from Marwin Gonzalez on a base hit off the left-field wall, Alex Bregman on a sacrifice fly and Jose Altuve with a double off the left-field wall.

After Gurriel's home run, he made a racist gesture concerning Darvish that was caught by the Fox cameras. He apologized for the gesture after the game, but he is scheduled to meet with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred prior to Game 4.

Lance McCullers Jr. came through with a solid effort as he gave the Astros 5.1 innings while allowing four hits and three runs. Houston manager A.J. Hinch went to his bullpen and tabbed Brad Peacock to come in and quiet the Dodgers' bats.

Not only did Peacock shut down the Dodgers and get the last two outs of the sixth inning, he stayed in the game and shut the Dodgers down in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

Peacock recorded a 3.2-inning save and did not allow a hit during his outing.

The relief pitcher did not expect to close the game after he was given the ball.

"I never thought about saving the game," Peacock said after the game during an MLB Network interview. "I was just thinking about getting one out at a time and I felt locked in like I've never been locked in before. I trusted my slider and my heater, and I hit my spots."

Here's the remaining schedule for the World Series. (All times ET.)

Houston leads World Series, 2-1.

Saturday, October 28; Game 4: Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Sunday, October 29; Game 5: Dodgers at Astros, 8 p.m., Fox

Tuesday, October 31; Game 6: Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

Wednesday, November 1; Game 7: Astros at Dodgers, 8 p.m., Fox, if necessary

The Dodgers will attempt to square the World Series with left-hander Alex Wood, and the Astros will counter with Charlie Morton. Wood features boasts different breaking balls and will most likely try to attack with offspeed pitches, while Morton is a hard thrower who has been effective throughout the year.

Wood had an excellent season with a 16-3 record, a 2.72 earned-run average and 123 strikeouts in 152.1 innings. However, Wood has not seen much action in the postseason, as he has pitched just 4.2 innings and has an 0-1 record with a 5.79 ERA.

Morton was 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA during the regular season, and he fanned 163 hitters in 146.2 innings. However, he has also had problems in the postseason. He comes into Game 4 of the World Series with a 1-1 record, a 6.23 ERA and he has given up 15 hits in 13.0 innings.

Prediction

The Astros faced serious pressure when they dropped Game 1 and were trailing going into the ninth inning of Game 2. They turned things around when Gonzalez hit a game-tying home run off of ace closer Kenley Jansen, and the Astros were able to have success against the Los Angeles bullpen after that.

They came up with a sensational 7-6 win in 11 innings, and they followed that win with a home victory in Game 3.

The pressure is squarely on the Dodgers because they have to face a team that has not lost a home game in the postseason, and victory would put them one win from their first World Series crown.

Neither Wood nor Morton figures to shut down their opponents in Game 4, so this is likely a bullpen game. The Astros have done a good job of doing some damage against the bullpen and they are not about to relinquish their momentum.

Look for the Astros to take the lead in the middle innings and hold it into the late innings. If the Dodgers are going to prevent the Astros from taking a 3-1 lead, they will need clutch hitting from Justin Turner, Corey Seager or slumping Cody Bellinger.

The Dodgers won't get those big hits, and the Astros will win Game 4 before their adoring fans at Minute Maid Park.