Neymar Reportedly Unhappy with Length of PSG Film Study Sessions

More reports accusing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar of acting like a diva have emerged, with Brazilian media now saying the former Barcelona man is unhappy with manager Unai Emery and his emphasis on video study sessions.

UOL Esporte (via Marca's Tim Hanlon) said he is not happy with the length of time spent on video analysis. The news follows reports from ESPN FC and Le Parisien (h/t Marca) of team-mates becoming frustrated with the 25-year-old's special treatment at the club.

Neymar has enjoyed an excellent start to the Ligue 1 season for PSG, scoring seven goals in eight matches, but the international press has taken plenty of shots at him. The Spanish media has been particularly harsh following his move from Barcelona to the French capital.

The incident with Edinson Cavani in the match against Lyon, where the two argued over set pieces, set off a steady stream of reports about diva-like behaviour.

Emery hasn't publicly given the 25-year-old preferential treatment, and he recently told reporters the Brazilian still has a lot to work on, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

UOL Esporte also reported the set-piece controversy still isn't resolved, as Neymar wants to be solely in charge while Emery prefers to select on a match-to-match basis.