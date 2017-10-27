Juventus Transfer News: Latest on Andre Gomes Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Rumours linking Juventus with Barcelona's Andre Gomes are once again doing the rounds in Catalonia, and the Blaugrana have reportedly put a minimum price tag of €30 million on the Portugal international.

That's according to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, who reported Juventus' plan is to make a loan offer with an option to make the move permanent. An unnamed Premier League club is also said to have expressed an interest.

Miguelsanz noted Gomes preferred to remain with Barcelona last summer, even though his agent Jorge Mendes made it clear "interesting offers" had arrived. Italian outlets, including Rai Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), reported Juventus decided against signing the former Valencia man.

Gomes was linked with Juventus throughout the summer, as the Bianconeri needed midfield depth, but the Old Lady ended up signing Blaise Matuidi. The Frenchman has been solid in Turin, and Rodrigo Bentancur's emergence as a top talent for the future has added to manager Massimiliano Allegri's options.

The Uruguayan has been so good that fans already want him to start every match, per Bleacher Report's Adam Digby:

With young starlets like Rolando Mandragora, Grigoris Kastanos and Mattia Vitale waiting in the wings, it's hard to see where Gomes would fit at Juventus. The Bianconeri already have the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira in the team, and all would likely start ahead of the 24-year-old.

The loan move would make sense, and it's a tactic the Serie A giants have used before. The club took a minor gamble on Juan Cuadrado―who showed little during his time with Chelsea―and used their option only after they were assured of his fit at the club.

A similar move for Gomes could pay major dividends. The Portuguese was a top performer for Valencia and still has bags of talent, but he has failed to settle in at Barcelona and isn't frequently used.

His performances in the 2017-18 campaign have been better than last season, but he's still little more than a depth player at the Camp Nou. The two clubs should be able to come to a deal, although the reported €30 million valuation would be steep and the Bianconeri would likely aim to pay less.