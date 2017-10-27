Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Alexis Sanchez, Arda Turan Latest

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to budge on their £30 million valuation of Alexis Sanchez if they're to sell the forward in January. Meanwhile, a source close to Arda Turan has confirmed the Gunners made an offer for him this summer.

Daniel Cutts of The Sun reported Sanchez is "desperate to quit" Arsenal and is holding out for the Citizens to return in January after they were linked with a move for his services over the summer.

The report also included quotes from "an Etihad source," who detailed the Citizens aren't looking to pay more than £20 million for a player whose contract expires at the end of this season:

"Arsenal are still sending the message that they want over £30 million. Something has to give either way.

"Pep thinks he could prove the difference between Premier and Champions League success and failure. Sanchez still wants the move from what we understand. We feel we have some leverage right now."

City manager Pep Guardiola already has one of the most devastating attacking units in Europe, with Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus backing up Sergio Aguero as the next generation of talent to come through the club's ranks.

Sanchez's future at the Emirates Stadium has been cast into doubt as a result of his ongoing contract negotiations, but manager Arsene Wenger spoke highly of his forward after a recent 5-2 win at Everton, per Goal:

There remains a slim chance that Sanchez could extend his stay in north London, but that seems unlikely as long as the Gunners continue their struggles on the pitch and in the transfer market.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis recently spoke at the club's annual general meeting and took an alternative approach to the fact two of the club's biggest stars will soon enter the last months of their contracts, according to Goal's Chris Wheatley:

The Gunners would prefer not to sell any players to a direct Premier League rival, but City's winter interest could offer the most lucrative option to recover as much of the £32 million they paid Barcelona for Sanchez in 2013 as possible.

Elsewhere, Turkey manager Mircea Lucescu has said Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde informed him Arsenal did make an offer for midfielder Turan in the summer.

He told Turkish broadcaster TRT (h/t Metro):

"I spoke to Valverde, Arsenal made Arda an offer. Arda was on the verge of joining Arsenal this summer but it did not go through. Galatasaray wanted him but it did not happen, same with Monaco. Arda is going through a tough time."

Turan's time at the Camp Nou looks to be all but over as he's failed to feature at all under new boss Valverde, and he's endured a difficult two years since moving to Barca from Atletico Madrid.

It's unknown as to whether Arsenal will attempt to revive their interest in the winger in the new year, although Wenger may not be willing to invest considering Turan turns 31 at the end of January.