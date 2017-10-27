    Manchester United Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Linked in Fresh Rumours

    BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA - OCTOBER 25: Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio celebrate a opening goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on October 25, 2017 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
    Marco Rosi/Getty Images

    Manchester United are reportedly one of four major European clubs interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

    According to French outlet Le10 Sport (via Andrew Richardson in The Sun), Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also trailing Milinkovic-Savic, who is said to have a £94 million price tag.

    The 22-year-old Serb has been a key part of an excellent Lazio side this season.

    The Biancocelesti have won their past seven games on the bounce in all competitions and are fourth in the Serie A table, three points behind leaders Napoli.

    Ciro Immobile has rightly taken many of the headlines after netting 13 times in just 10 league matches. But Milinkovic-Savic has also been a key part of Simone Inzaghi's side, controlling play from his position in the middle of the park and contributing both in attack and defence.

    In Lazio's 3-1 win at OGC Nice in the UEFA Europa League earlier in October, Milinkovic-Savic netted two of the goals and set up the other.

    As Squawka Football demonstrated, he is also capable of combative performances in big games:

    It is little surprise United are being linked with him, as he is the kind of player manager Jose Mourinho is particularly fond of.

    Hardworking as well as creative, Milinkovic-Savic is also a physically imposing presence and fantastic in the air.

    Alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the Red Devils midfield, he could be devastating in the Premier League.

    However, Milinkovic-Savic is likely to prove a tough player to snap up because Lazio would surely be loath to sell him—and the competition for his signature would be fierce.

