Chelsea Reportedly Target Ciro Immobile to Satisfy Antonio Conte Demands

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly look to "keep Antonio Conte happy" by launching a move to sign Lazio striker Ciro Immobile after the manager was underwhelmed by the club's transfer business during the summer.

The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo reported the Premier League champions will target Immobile as a show of loyalty to their tactician moving forward, although Lazio are understood to be demanding a £70 million sum for his signature.

The Blues bought Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in the summer but have struggled when he's been out of the squad. The hope is they will be able to pair him and Immobile as part of the same attack.

Immobile moved back to Italy on permanent terms in 2016 and has been in hot form since linking up with the Eagles. as Squawka recently illustrated:

The Italy international endured a few seasons in the wilderness with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, but he looks back to his best in Serie A and is sure to have impressed former Italy coach Conte.

Immobile, 27, is already well on his way to finishing as top scorer in Italy's top tier this season, and David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com commented on the rare form he's demonstrating:

Conte's formation at Stamford Bridge has become reliant on the strength of its wingers, and rarely have the Blues been seen utilising two strikers at the same time, with wingers and wing-backs of greater emphasis.

That being said, Morata did have some success playing alongside other attacking partners during his time at Juventus, although Immobile could be a difficult target to lure after only finding his feet again in Rome.

The Associated Press reported earlier in October that Immobile extended his Lazio contract until 2022.

There is another question as to whether Chelsea even need a new strike partner for Morata after Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas recently argued Michy Batshuayi could be the answer to Conte's concerns:

A winter deal would be all but impossible given how important a figure Immobile is in Rome, meaning Chelsea may need to wait until the summer before they can give Conte the show of faith he desires.