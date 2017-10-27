Barcelona Reportedly Planning Summer Pursuit of Antoine Griezmann

fotopress/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is reportedly eager to pursue Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via The Mirror's James Whaling), the Blaugrana boss has identified the Frenchman as a key target and is keen to add him to his attacking ranks.

Additionally, per Sport Witness, the Mundo report revealed Barca have made contact with Griezmann's representatives and received encouragement he could be tempted by a move the the Camp Nou.

Manchester United were heavily linked with Griezmann last summer, but he then committed his short-term future to Atleti after their transfer ban was upheld.

Per Telefoot (h/t the Press Association via The Guardian), the 26-year-old said it would be a "dirty move" to leave when Atleti could not sign a replacement.



But they will be able to make transfers again in the new year and already have striker Diego Costa in place for a return having re-signed him from Chelsea.

As such, the admirable stand Griezmann took to not leave Atleti in the lurch last summer will no longer be relevant come the end of the season.

For Barca, he could be the perfect addition in attack to help rectify the club's overreliance on Lionel Messi.

Griezmann would provide another option to 30-year-old Luis Suarez in the central striker's role and also boasts the versatility to potentially play alongside Messi and the Uruguayan in a front three.

The France international has a contract with Atleti to 2022 that includes a €100 million release clause, per Cadena SER (via Joe Wright of Goal).

The Madrid outfit are unlikely to let their star forward go without his release clause being met, so Barca will have to be prepared to pay big if they really do want to sign Griezmann next year.