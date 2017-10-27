Manchester United and Arsenal Reportedly Contact Barcelona for Jose Arnaiz

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Manchester United and Premier League rivals Arsenal have reportedly made inquiries with Barcelona regarding the availability of winger Jose Arnaiz after he impressed on his senior debut for the Blaugrana.

Arnaiz started in Tuesday's Copa del Rey round-of-32 clash against Murcia and scored from the edge of the box, leading Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo to report on United's approach (h/t MailOnline's Robert Cottingham).

Both the Red Devils and the Gunners are understood to have spoken to Barca about the winger, while Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old.

Arnaiz spoke to beIN Sports Spain after Tuesday's win against Murcia and described his scoring display as a "dream" debut (h/t ESPN FC's Sam Marsden):

"Just imagine, making your debut, scoring and winning...it's incredible. It's impossible for it to have gone any better. I've started the season well and I hope I can continue like this.

"Making my debut with Barca's first team, it's what you dream of as a kid, to debut for a team as big as Barca. I'm so happy. I will always remember it."

Barcelona were two goals to the good and cruising when Arnaiz cut in from the left flank and fired in from just outside the 18-yard box, and Goal's Ben Hayward praised his contribution:

Manager Ernesto Valverde is aware of the talent at his disposal, however. When he addressed the media after Tuesday's game, he described Arnaiz as a "savvy player" who he hopes will aid the team in the future.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported Arsenal were considering the possibility of triggering Arnaiz's £17.8 million release clause (h/t the Mirror), although that would be steep for a player with one Barcelona first-team game under his belt.

Arnaiz moved to the Camp Nou from Real Valladolid in the summer and has made swift progress with Barcelona's B team, netting four times in eight appearances.

The youngster's first-team debut has done nothing to quell foreign interest in his signature, and United will seemingly face tough competition from the likes of Arsenal and Bayern in this race.