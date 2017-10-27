Harry Kane Out of Tottenham vs. Manchester United Because of Injury

David Ramos/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a huge blow after it was confirmed star striker Harry Kane will miss Saturday's crucial Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Englishman has netted eight goals in nine league games in 2017-18. On Sunday, he suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of the Old Trafford clash, per Sky Sports News:

Per Andy Ha of football.london, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday: "We cannot take a risk for tomorrow. We'll see after for Wednesday. But tomorrow, it is impossible."

The Argentinian manager had already warned that Kane, 24, could be absent for the Red Devils clash during an interview with beIN Sports (h/t Dan Kilpatrick of ESPN FC).

A Tottenham victory against United would move them above the Manchester outfit into second place in the Premier League.

While the loss of Kane is a big blow given his prolific start to the 2017-18 campaign, summer signing Fernando Llorente will have an opportunity to prove his worth, per ESPN's Alex Shaw:

The likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son could also be crucial when it comes to finding the net at Old Trafford and securing Spurs a valuable win.

United will be boosted by Kane's absence, but the north London outfit go into Saturday's clash in fine form in the league—they have won four on the bounce in the Premier League—and still with enough quality to cause problems for Jose Mourinho's side.