England Under-17 Star Rhian Brewster Set for Lucrative Liverpool Deal

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly planning to offer England under-17 forward Rhian Brewster a big-money deal when he turns 18 in April.

Per Sami Mokbel and Kieran Gill of MailOnline, Brewster is expected to commit his future to the Reds despite interest in him from other big clubs having increased after his impressive showings at the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup.

Mokbel and Gill added concerns will remain over where his future lies until he signs his first professional contract at Anfield, but the Reds are confident he will put pen to paper as he is "happy and settled" at the club.

Brewster has played a huge role in seeing England to the final of the U17 World Cup. He netted back-to-back hat-tricks against USA and Brazil in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Coach Steve Cooper will be hoping he continues his remarkable form in Saturday's final against Spain in Kolkata.

The tournament in India has proved that Brewster can perform under immense pressure at a high level.

He is a natural finisher, and it is little surprise Liverpool are eager to make sure they do not lose him to another club, as he has the potential to become a high-level player.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The former Chelsea youth player has yet to make his senior debut for Liverpool but has received praise from manager Jurgen Klopp in the past.

The German said of him back in April, per The Sun's Sam Street: "I've followed him for more than a year and as it is for boys of his age they grow, it's good. Physically stronger, wonderfully skilled boy, real striker, good finisher, fantastic work ethic and all that stuff."



Per Mokbel and Gill, Liverpool have a policy of not signing young players to professional contracts until they turn 18.



Given that Brewster has burst into the public consciousness so spectacularly recently Liverpool will be eager to get him signed to the club as soon as possible to ward off any potential suitors.