DeMarcus Cousins Goes Off for 41 Points, 23 Rebounds vs. Kings in Pelicans Win

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins erupted for 41 points, 23 rebounds and six assists Thursday night in the New Orleans Pelicans' 114-106 win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

According to the Pelicans public relations team, Cousins became the first player since Chris Webber in 2001 to tally at least 40 points, 20 boards and five dimes in a single game.

NBA.com's stats database provided some more perspective after Cousins shot 14-of-25 from the field to help the Pelicans rally from 19 down to capture their second win of the season:

"DeMarcus carried us in every phase of the game," Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said after the win, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Cousins' effort was particularly special since Thursday marked his first game back in Sacramento since the Kings traded him to the Pelicans.

And while his tenure with the Kings came to something of an unceremonious end following years of acrimony, Cousins was received warmly when he was introduced to the home crowd:

"It was beautiful," Cousins told TNT after the win. "Lot of people that know me know I was nervous as hell. I'm thankful to have the years I had in this city. The city and the fans were great to me. I enjoyed my time here, and at the end of the day it's nothing but love."

Cousins and the Pelicans will be back in action Saturday when they host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center in the Big Easy.