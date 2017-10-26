A.J. Hinch Reportedly Involved in Altercation at Bar After World Series Game 1

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

An altercation between Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and other bar patrons Tuesday reportedly led to the police being called, according to TMZ Sports.

The incident reportedly took place at the bar of the team's hotel in Pasadena after Game 1 of the World Series, in which the Astros lost 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The manager apparently "snapped" on fellow guests who were "talking trash."

Reportedly, no arrests were made and no police report was filed.

Police were reportedly brought in to keep the peace after Hinch was cursing and yelling in the bar before getting physical.

The Astros earned a 7-6 win over the Dodgers in 11 innings on Wednesday, evening up the series 1-1.

Hinch, 43, is in his third year as Houston's manager and has produced a 271-215 record in this span. He has already led the team to two playoff appearances as well as its second pennant in franchise history. Wednesday's victory represented the team's first ever win in a World Series game.

The team had no comment about the incident, but the Astros are set to host the Dodgers in Game 3 on Friday.