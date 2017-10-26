Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Luke Shaw and Danny Rose

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United could use Luke Shaw in a swap deal for Danny Rose after the Red Devils defender admitted he would like to play for Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Shaw played for the coach at Southampton and has spoken in depth about his close relationship with the Argentinian and his wish to feature under him.

Writing in Guillem Balague's Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs (h/t Anthony Hay for MailOnline), Shaw spoke candidly about his admiration for Pochettino:

"He used to call me his son. That's how good our relationship was. I've had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.

"He made me feel that I was the best. He'd show me clips of my games and say, 'You could do this better'. Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better.

"I think with Southampton he achieved the impossible. We were one of the best footballing teams in the league...I do hope that I can play for him again one day. And I think he really wants me to play under him again."

Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, Shaw believes his time at Old Trafford could be drawing to a conclusion after the deterioration of his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old has been plagued with injury and has found it impossible to regain form since the advent of Mourinho's tenure.

Per Hay, the full-back could be used in a potential deal to capture Rose, with Mourinho hoping to trigger a winter raid for the north London talent.

Neil Custis and Paul Jiggins of The Sun reported Mourinho is happy to bid £50 million for Rose in January, but Shaw's latest comments open the door for a switch to Spurs.

Injury restricted Rose's appearances last season, but the left-back featured 18 times in the Premier League, scoring twice and creating 26 opportunities, according to Squawka.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Per The Sun (h/t the Telegraph), Rose admitted in August he desires a move away from London and wishes to relocate in the north of the country.

Rose said:

"Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

"I will say this too, I will play up north. I don't know exactly when but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere. I have been away for over 10 years now and I don't get to see my mum that often."

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The full-back areas remain one of United's weakest positions, with a number of players failing to impress.

Antonio Valencia has claimed the right-back slot, but the left-back berth remains firmly up for grabs.

Rose has the explosive talent needed to play Mourinho's system, and he would be a reliable addition if Shaw is shown the exit door.

However, the player isn't the type of marquee name supporters would prefer if Shaw leaves the Theatre of Dreams.

Time has run out for Shaw, despite his potential and ability, and a fresh start could see him reclaim his place for England before the 2018 FIFA World Cup next summer.