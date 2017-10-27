England vs. Spain: 2017 U-17 World Cup Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

England will meet Spain in the final of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Kolkata, India, on Saturday. The young Three Lions laid down a marker in the last four by beating Brazil, but Spain's squad is loaded with quality and will pose a tough test at the Salt Lake Stadium.

As they've done throughout the tournament, England will count on the goals of Liverpool's Rhian Brewster. Yet Spain also feature a prolific striker of their own in the form of Barcelona's Abel Ruiz.

Before a preview and prediction, here are the schedule and live-streaming details:

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. BST. 10:30 a.m. ET.

TV Info: BBC Two.

Live Stream: BBC Sport. FIFA.com. Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Preview

Brewster has netted consecutive hat-tricks to send England to the final. In the process, the Liverpool academy product has moved to the top of the scoring charts at the tournament.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

However, as MailOnline's Chris Cutmore pointed out, winners of the golden boot in this competition haven't always gone on to enjoy major success as senior professionals. Cesc Fabregas was one of the rare exceptions after leading the goalscorers in 2003 before a stellar career with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Cutmore also detailed how former Arsenal and Real Sociedad striker Carlos Vela was a golden boot winner in 2005. Yet for every Fabregas and Vela, there is Florent Sinama Pongolle, who was the leading scorer in 2001 but never hit the same heights again, per Cutmore.

So the pressure is on Brewster who has proved a deft finisher, particularly in the semi-final. Brewster has forged a terrific partnership with artful playmaker Phil Foden.

The Manchester City midfielder has caught the eye with a string of quality displays in India. Foden's composure, vision and technique in the final third have been applauded by James Walker-Roberts of Sky Sports.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Foden plays the game in a way akin to the creative midfielders Spain have produced at a prolific rate during most of the last two decades. Typically, the latest batch of precocious Spanish talents are underpinned by another gifted pass-master in the form of Real Madrid's Cesar Gelabert.

The teenage schemer was exceptional as Spain's chief architect for the win over Mali in the semi-final, per Andrew Gibney of Football Whispers, via The Sun: "Gelabert would have been delighted to pick up two assists in the semi-final against Mali and with his superb vision and execution, he has everything needed to pick apart England’s defence."

It will be Gelabert's job to supply the chances for skipper Ruiz. The former Valencia striker is already attracting transfer interest thanks to his performances this month.

In fact, Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly monitoring the 16-year-old attacker, according to IlBianconero (h/t CalcioMercato.com). Ruiz certainly has the pace and power to overwhelm England and keep his suitors keen.

Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press

Both sides are packed with intriguing talent, so predicting a winner is no easy task. Yet Spain should just about edge it thanks to their comfort in possession and ability to keep the ball away from England's main threats.

Prediction: England 1-2 Spain