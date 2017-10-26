The Rock, Steve Austin, John Cena Rumored for Ref's Role for Lesnar vs. Mahal

Don Feria/Associated Press

WWE is reportedly considering three major stars to serve as a special guest referee for the upcoming Survivor Series match between universal champion Brock Lesnar and WWE champion Jinder Mahal on November 19.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc), WWE is looking at John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as potential options for the role.

Survivor Series is being branded as a competition between Raw and SmackDown, which explains the top champions from each brand facing off in a match.

Lesnar is a major draw due to his status as a special attraction, but it may be difficult for WWE to generate a ton of interest in a bout pitting him against Mahal.

Although the Modern Day Maharaja's title reign is approaching five months, it has lacked memorable moments, and his improvement from an in-ring and promo perspective has seemingly been negligible.

One way to pique the WWE Universe's interest would be adding another major Superstar to the mix in the form of a special guest referee.

If the plan moving forward is for Cena to face Mahal for the WWE Championship, he would be a sensible option. The leader of the Cenation is a rising star in Hollywood, though, and it is unclear if his schedule will allow it.

The Rock is perhaps the biggest movie star in the world, and scheduling could be an issue for him as well. He hasn't made an appearance on WWE programming since WrestleMania 32 in 2016, when he beat Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

Austin is a WWE Hall of Famer who still has strong ties to the company. While he hasn't had a match since WrestleMania 19 in 2003, he has made many appearances for the company since then.

Most recently, Stone Cold would periodically host a podcast on WWE Network, interviewing some of WWE's biggest current and past Superstars.

Austin has plenty of experience as a referee, and he famously served as the official for Lesnar's disappointing WrestleMania 20 match against Goldberg.

Lesnar versus Mahal looks like anything but a transcendent match on paper, but any of the possible special guest referee options would go a long way toward spicing things up.

