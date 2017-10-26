Report: Ronda Rousey Match Including Charlotte Planned for WWE WrestleMania 34

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

There are reportedly plans in place for former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey to compete in a match for WWE at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc), plans call for Rousey to team up with her Four Horsewomen cohorts from MMA—Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir—against WWE's Four Horsewomen in Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Meltzer noted that there was originally talk of doing the match at Survivor Series on November 19, but by waiting until WrestleMania, it will give Rousey, Duke and Shafir a better opportunity to get prepared.

Among Rousey's Four Horsewomen, Baszler is the only one with professional wrestling experience. She is signed to the WWE and trains at the Performance Center after finishing as the runner-up to Kairi Sane in the Mae Young Classic.

Talk of a possible Four Horsewomen versus Four Horsewomen match heated up at the Mae Young in July. Rousey, Duke and Shafir were there to cheer on Baszler, and they had a confrontation with Charlotte, Becky and Bayley.

Rousey is a longtime wrestling fan, and she is no stranger to having on-screen involvement with WWE.

At WrestleMania 31, Rousey shocked the WWE Universe by coming out of the crowd to join The Rock in the ring.

That led to Rowdy beating down Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey's UFC future is very much in question after losing consecutive fights following a 12-0 start to her MMA career.

She hasn't fought since losing to Amanda Nunes by first-round knockout in December 2016.

Rousey would be an ideal attraction for WrestleMania, as the Showcase of Immortals was built upon the foundation of mixing WWE Superstars with crossover stars from other platforms.

No woman has ever main-evented WrestleMania, but if the Four Horsewomen versus Four Horsewomen clash occurs in New Orleans, it has the potential to make history by closing the show.

