HSFB Recruits Max, Jake Wray Suspended, Leave Team over Concussion Concerns

Franklin High School football players Max and Jake Wray were suspended by the Rebels program and eventually left the team after their family raised concerns the team's "culture" was providing "perverse incentive" to hide potential injuries, including concussions.

On Wednesday, Joe Williams of the Williamson Herald passed along a statement from the family, which said it tried to get "this matter resolved privately" before the Tennessee school imposed the suspensions.

"We simply asked that the staff acknowledge that our concerns were being addressed and that Max and Jake were publicly exonerated from any wrongdoing and restored to good standing with the team," the statement read. "Unfortunately, our concerns and our proposal for resolution were met with belligerent denial by the staff and administration. Under these circumstances, Max and Jake wish their teammates nothing but success as they finish the season."

Williams noted Jake was diagnosed with a concussion following a Sept. 22 game and returned Oct. 6 after missing one contest.

The statement alleges an assistant coach "apologized to Jake for the situation he had been put in by the staff" before head coach Donnie Webb dismissed the apology by saying, "sometimes young coaches do stupid things."

Both Wray brothers are nationally ranked recruits.

Max is a 4-star member of the 2018 class who rates as the No. 84 overall player and the No. 8 offensive tackle in next year's group, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's committed to Ohio State.

Jake is part of the 2020 class with early offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Florida and several other top programs as the year's No. 98 overall recruit, per 247Sports.

Franklin, which sports a 2-7 record, will finish the 2017 season Friday night with a game against Dickson County.