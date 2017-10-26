Manchester City Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Scouted in Latest Rumours

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Manchester City reportedly had a scout in attendance at Lazio’s Serie A clash with Bologna on Wednesday to run the rule over Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Sky Sports), City’s interest in the Serbia international is serious, so much so that they sent a representative to Renato Dall’Ara to watch him in the flesh.

Unsurprisingly, Milinkovic-Savic put in another excellent display, getting his side off to a fantastic start with a goal in the fourth minute before bossing the midfield battle in a 2-1 win. The 22-year-old has been key in Lazio’s excellent start to the campaign, as they sit in third place in the standings, just three points behind leaders Napoli.

As noted by Sky Sports, Manchester United are another Premier League side that have been linked with the midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Genk in 2015 and has made rapid progress for the Biancocelesti ever since.

David Amoyal of ESPN FC commented on the young midfielder after his goal against Bologna, noting how unstoppable he can be at times:

Milinkovic-Savic is often a force of nature in the centre of this Lazio team and is undaunted by such responsibility despite his tender years.

When looking at his game there aren’t many weak points at all. Milinkovic-Savic is something of a throwback in the way he is box-to-box on the field and how much of a contribution he makes at both ends of the pitch.

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

In practice, the Serb is capable of winning the ball back for his team in his own defensive third, driving through a couple of phases, before setting up a team-mate or scoring himself. Factor in his excellent technical ability and brute physicality, it’s no surprise to see some of the Premier League’s biggest names eyeing him.

As noted by WhoScored.com, the Lazio man can be a dominant presence in aerial battles, too:

City are well-stocked in the middle of the pitch. Kevin De Bruyne is setting sensational standards in a deeper midfield berth, David Silva remains exceptional and Ilkay Gundogan is slowly rediscovering his fitness.

Even so, if there’s an exceptional midfield player out there, a manager like Pep Guardiola will have an eye on him. And Milinkovic-Savic has shown all the signs of fitting that particular bill.

Journalist Matthew Santangelo believes Lazio would demand a massive sum of money for the player if they were to sell but suggested he’s worth the outlay:

Given his sensational form in the early weeks of the Serie A season, Milinkovic-Savic does appear primed for a breakout campaign. Subsequently, it’d be no shock to see more massive clubs across European football tipped as potential suitors throughout 2017-18.

Of course, Lazio will be keen to keep one of their prize assets and put together a team capable of earning regular UEFA Champions League qualification. But you sense clubs like City would be ready to part with a substantial amount to get Milinkovic-Savic through the door.