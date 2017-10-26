Stan Kroenke Says Arsenal Still Seeking New Deals for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Stan Kroenke, Arsenal's majority shareholder, has revealed the club are still trying to tie Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to new deals, though he said "it takes two to dance."

Both players have less than a year to run on their respective contracts, and each has been strongly linked with an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to John Cross of the Daily Mirror ahead of Arsenal's annual general meeting on Thursday, Kroenke made it clear the Gunners want both men to stick around:

"We want to attract top players, keep top players. Those guys (Sanchez and Ozil) are top players.

"I watched them on Sunday (in the 5-2 win at Everton) and they looked really good in black with the red trim.

"They looked really good and they played really well and we'd love to keep them. It takes two to dance. We'll keep working to keep our top talent and to attract more talent but some of the guys we've got are looking pretty good."

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In a separate piece from Cross earlier this month, it was noted that Manchester City remain interested in Sanchez after missing out on him during the summer window; they are said to be ready to offer £20 million in the January market to get the transfer over the line.

Cross has also reported that Manchester United want to sign Ozil, with the player having already told team-mates he will make the switch. It's added Arsenal would rather sell the German in the January market as opposed to losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

In the match against Everton, the Gunners lined up record signing Alexandre Lacazette alongside Sanchez and Ozil in a three-pronged attack. The movement, incision and flair within that front three caused a multitude of problems for a terrible Toffees team.

As noted by Eurosport UK, it was the perfect start for the triumvirate, as they all found the back of the net:

For Arsenal supporters, it's a trio they may not see too often, especially if the Gunners do opt to sell Sanchez, Ozil or both in January.

Should the duo leave, there will be an onus on Arsenal to find high-class replacements. And in the same interview, Kroenke said the club would be in the market for the big-money transfers.

"Great city, tremendous club with a great tradition and a great manager," he said. "And we do spend a lot on players. You can always say one club does this, or that. But we really do."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cross said on social media he was impressed by what the business entrepreneur and his son Josh Kroenke had to say about the Gunners:

At this point, the majority of those associated with Arsenal will be resigned to Sanchez and Ozil leaving either on the cheap or for nothing. There's a sense that if there was a deal to be done, it would have been secured by this point. City and United are both tempting options for the two players, too.

What will be scrutinised by Arsenal fans is how the club react to two enormous departures. Kroenke is clear he wants the Gunners in the frame for the most eye-catching players, but as is so often the case in football, actions speak louder than words.