Liverpool Reportedly Set Philippe Coutinho Transfer Value at £134 Million

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Barcelona continue to be linked with Philippe Coutinho, and the latest rumours from Catalonia say Liverpool have now set a £134 million valuation for the Brazilian playmaker.

Mundo Deportivo has pushed stories about Coutinho since the summer, and Francesc Aguilar and Roger Torello (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported on October 20 the player's entourage was set to meet with the Blaugrana to discuss a transfer.

Sport Witness also weighed in on their aggressive reporting:

The Catalan newspaper (h/t MailOnline's Joe Strange) has now reported Barcelona will return for his services in January after they couldn't get a deal done in the summer. Mundo also reported Paris Saint-Germain retain an interest in the player as well, and the Catalans find the Reds' valuation "unrealistic."

Coutinho and the Reds had something of a standoff during the summer amid persistent reports the 25-year-old wanted to head to Barcelona, and the Blaugrana eyed him as the perfect replacement for Neymar.

The move never came to pass, and Coutinho was brought back into the squad eventually. The former Inter Milan star quickly rediscovered his form and has already scored twice and provided two assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

But the exit rumours haven't gone away, despite Barcelona's decision to invest heavily in Ousmane Dembele. The young Frenchman suffered an injury just weeks into the season, and that setback undoubtedly aided in keeping the Coutinho rumours alive.

Top players rarely move in January, when transfer fees tend to rise, and Coutinho is cup-tied in Europe to the Reds, making a transfer even less likely. Barcelona have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and both Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu have flashed their talent, so the club haven't really missed Dembele too much.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The 20-year-old is expected to return before long―per ESPN FC's Sam Marsden, the tendon injury typically takes three to four months to heal―and when he does, Barcelona's need to spend on another attack-oriented player will be even less.

None of that will have any impact on the steady stream of rumours, however, with the regular updates in the Catalan press expected to last at least until January.