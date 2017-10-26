Ander Herrera Talks Jose Mourinho Relationship After Huddersfield Criticism

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United's Ander Herrera has said he is on "fantastic" terms with manager Jose Mourinho despite the coach criticising the attitude of the midfielder and his team-mates after the defeat to Huddersfield Town.

As relayed by Sky Sports, Mourinho was not pleased with Herrera after they lost to the newly promoted side, with the club vice-captain saying after the contest the Terriers showed "more passion."

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old has revealed he still has a strong relationship with the boss and has clarified what he meant in his post-match assessment.

"We have a fantastic relationship, but what I said was that in the first 30 minutes they had a better attitude than us," he said, per Sky Sports. "That's what happened. But after that we had a good attitude and we were even close to drawing the game, which is not so easy after playing bad the first 30 minutes. But now we want to forget what happened on Saturday."

As noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho did not hide his displeasure at some of the comments made by Herrera:

The United boss was scathing of the display turned in by his entire side in the 2-1 surrender. "I don't even remember a friendly match when our attitude was so poor," he said of the approach, per BBC Sport.

Mourinho would have been pleased to see a rotated XI respond with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Swansea City in midweek, though Saturday's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur will be a clearer indicator of where this United side is at under his watch.

With Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini injured for the match, expect Herrera to continue marshalling the centre of midfield alongside Nemanja Matic.

After a stellar 2016-17, Herrera hasn't quite showcased his best in the current campaign when handed a chance.

As noted by Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette, the Spain international hasn't showcased his best form alongside the new summer signing:

Against Tottenham, there will be big things expect of Herrera. Spurs are strong in central areas, boasting power and poise. What the United man excelled at last season was disrupting opponents in these types of battles with his tenacity before getting on the ball and moving United into gear.

You sense Mourinho's words will still be ringing in the ears of a lot of United players when they walk out at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Herrera, who will don the captain's armband, will be desperate to respond in turn.