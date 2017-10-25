Telvin Smith, Jaguars Reportedly Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have locked down one of their most important young players on the defensive side of the ball.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has signed linebacker Telvin Smith to a four-year extension worth $50 million. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal was only worth $44 million.

Smith currently leads the Jaguars with 58 tackles after tallying 118 tackles a year ago.

The 26-year-old also has one forced fumble and two interceptions, one of them returned for a touchdown. His play in the middle of the defense is a major reason the unit currently ranks tied for first in the NFL with just 15.7 points allowed per game.

Smith was just a fifth-round pick in 2014 but didn't take long to earn a starting job and eventually become an impact player at linebacker. He had over 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons and remains on that pace in year four.

Cam Mellor of Pro Football Focus has rated him as one of the top run-stoppers in the league among linebackers.

With Smith playing alongside 22-year-old linebacker Myles Jack and a talented young secondary, the Jaguars could have one of the best young defensive cores in football.

Although the linebacker was making less than $2 million this season, per Spotrac, he will get a well-deserved raise beginning in 2018. Considering most of the highest-paid linebackers are pass-rush specialists, Smith's price tag of at least $11 million per year shows how much Jacksonville values the talented defender.