Tennessee Suspends John Kelly, Will Ignont Following Marijuana Arrest

Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have been suspended for Saturday's game against Kentucky after a traffic stop that resulted in them being charged with marijuana possession.

Knoxville Police public information officer Darrell DeBusk told ESPN's Mark Schlabach officers stopped Kelly's car at 10:46 p.m. ET Tuesday. They searched the car and found a substance believed to be marijuana and a pipe.

Kelly was cited for driving without a functioning headlight and no proof of insurance in addition to the marijuana charge.

"Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable," Jones said in a statement.

Kelly, a junior, leads the Volunteers with 615 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He's also made a team-high 26 receptions and is by far their most dynamic offensive playmaker.

Ignont, a freshman, has made three tackles and has played sparingly this season.

Tennessee enters Saturday's game against Kentucky with a 3-4 record, having dropped each of its first four conference games.