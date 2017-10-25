Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jan Oblak and Abel Ruiz

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak's release clause, while the Italian champions are said to be monitoring Barcelona starlet Abel Ruiz.



According to Calciomercato.com, the Bianconeri view Oblak as the perfect replacement for 39-year-old Gianluigi Buffon, even though they signed Wojciech Szczesny permanently last summer.

However, Oblak's release clause stands at €100 million, a figure Juventus are simply unwilling to pay.

Buffon has said that he will retire at the end of the season unless Juventus win the Champions League, in which case he would like to try and win the Club World Cup, per Sky Italia (h/t BBC Sport).

The Champions League is the one trophy to have eluded Buffon in his glittering career which has seen him claim multiple Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, the UEFA Cup and the World Cup.

Buffon was also named best goalkeeper at Monday's Best FIFA Football Awards in London and will prove an incredibly difficult player to replace.

However, Oblak is a potential option and is one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in Europe.

Opta highlight just how excellent his record has been this season:

Oblak is also a formidable goalkeeper when it comes to penalties, and his record again in this campaign is excellent, as shown by WhoScored.com.

Replacing Buffon will be a difficult task and Juventus will surely have to spend big if they are to land a top-class replacement for a goalkeeper who will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in Ruiz and have been watching him in action at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India, per ilbianconero.com (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Per FIFA, Ruiz has scored six goals in six games for Spain who have secured a spot in the final where they will play England.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge notes just how excellent Ruiz's international record is:

Ruiz has a buy-out clause of just €3 million and Barcelona risk losing the 17-year-old as they did not renew his deal, which expires in 2019, before the tournament in India, per Juan Jimenez at AS.

The youngster's goalscoring performances are likely to have attracted interest, while his low release clause makes him a very attractive proposition.

However, Ruiz has said that he wants to stay at Barcelona for "as long as they want me," per Josep Capdevila at Sport.

Barcelona saw star man Neymar leave in the summer for Paris Saint-Germain after his release clause was activated, and the club will surely want to tie Ruiz down as soon as possible, to avoid losing another player in the same manner.