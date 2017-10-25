Martavis Bryant Demoted to Steelers Scout Team; Status vs. Lions in Question

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Martavis Bryant hasn't had the role he wanted this year, and things are only getting worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bryant was demoted to the scout team Wednesday, which casts doubt over whether he will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Justin Hunter took over Bryant's role in practice.

