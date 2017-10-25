Ex-WWE Superstar Kaitlyn Says Drugs, Alcohol Addiction Had Her 'Wanting to Die'

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn, whose real name is Celeste Bonin, said Tuesday on Instagram that she has overcome a drug addiction that at one point had her "wanting to die."

The former Divas champion said Tuesday that it had been one year since she checked herself into the hospital for medical drug detox:

Kaitlyn said she abused alcohol to deal with the chemical imbalances and depression that come along with detox, but added, "I'm fortunate enough to have pulled myself out of it all and was able [to] rebuild my life."

The 31-year-old Bonin signed with WWE in 2010 after a career in body fitness and appeared on the third season of NXT.

Kaitlyn won the season, which led to a four-year run on the main roster.

She became Divas champion in January 2013 by defeating Eve Torres and went on to hold the title for 153 days before losing it to real-life friend AJ Lee.

Kaitlyn left WWE in 2014 to pursue her own business venture called Celestial Bodiez, which is a fitness clothing line.

Bonin posted a message on Instagram in September regarding returning to wrestling training, although it is unclear if she intends to return to the world of professional wrestling on a full-time basis.