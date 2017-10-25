Barcelona Transfer News: Leon Goretzka Contact Reportedly Made Amid Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with the agent of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka as talk of a move for the soon-to-be out-of-contract German grows.

Italian website Calciomercato.com reported the Blaugrana and two unnamed Premier League clubs have approached the player's representatives as he prepared to enter the final six months of his Schalke deal.

Interest in Goretzka has escalated in recent months, and the 22-year-old would make for a smart acquisition either on a free transfer next summer or in a cut-price winter transfer should Schalke opt to cash in.

Goretzka is enjoying arguably the finest campaign of his career to date and is already halfway toward matching last season's tally of eight goals in all competitions. He recently addressed his hot streak after scoring in a 2-0 league win over Mainz, via the official Bundesliga Twitter account:

Barcelona's midfield is in a state of some uncertainty, with 2016 signing Andre Gomes struggling to assert his authority on the lineup and summer arrival Paulinho having only started in four of his 11 appearances this term.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a recent pick-up in form, but that didn't prevent Goal's Ben Hayward asking what he offers to manager Ernesto Valverde that no-one else can:

Goretzka, on the other hand, has established a reputation as one of the Bundesliga's most rounded and well-balanced central figures, and the fact he's only 22 will undoubtedly make him an even more tempting investment.

Schalke are currently fifth in the Bundesliga and have won five of their nine league outings this season—just one fewer than leaders Borussia Dortmund—and Goretzka has been a major driving force behind their push:

Despite Blaugrana legend Andres Iniesta recently signing a "contract for life" at the Camp Nou, there are inevitable questions of what the club plans to do when their veteran playmaker hang up his boots.

A January move for Goretzka seems less likely given how integral he is at the Veltins-Arena, and the player himself touched upon the need to play well in preparation for 2018 FIFA World Cup:

German newspaper Kicker (h/t TalkSport) reported in September that Schalke were "desperate" to tie their midfield marvel down to a new deal, with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool also said to be among his suitors.

Much will depend on whether Goretzka pens new terms in the months to come, but Barca will hope he rejects his current employers in favour of a low-cost move to Catalonia next summer.