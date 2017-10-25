Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kasper Dolberg and Matthijs De Ligt

VI-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal could reportedly sign Ajax duo Matthijs de Ligt and Kasper Dolberg, if Marc Overmars joins the club as director of football.

The Gunners could look to bring in former Gunner Overmars, who is currently director of football at Ajax, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Andrew Richardson at The Sun).

Should Overmars arrive, his arrival could boost the chances of Arsenal landing both De Ligt and Dolberg.

Arsenal are searching for a replacement for "transfer fixer" Dick Law, and while Overmars is in the frame, so is Barcelona's Raul Sanllehi, per Ed Malyon at The Independent.

Overmars has said recently that he has not spoken to other clubs, according to Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (h/t Mattias Karen at ESPN FC).

De Ligt is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe. Still just 18, he is calm, composed and excellent in possession.

WhoScored.com also highlight his aerial abilities:

Dolberg has also come to prominence at Ajax and is a clinical finisher whose performances last season saw him nominated for the 2017 Golden Boy award, per Ed Aarons at the Guardian.

Squawka Football illustrate just how lethal he was last season:

However, introducing a director of football to Arsenal may prove difficult. Manager Arsene Wenger said last season "I don't know what it means" when asked about the club creating such a role, per James Dale at Sky Sports.

What seems more likely is that Arsenal will seek to replace Law. Overmars would surely be a popular choice given his history with the club; he was part of the team that won a Premier League and FA Cup double in 1998.