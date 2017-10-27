Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea will hope to build on victory over Watford last time out as they continue their Premier League title defence with a trip to Bournemouth.

Antonio Conte's reigning champions have already been beaten three times in the league and looked in trouble against Watford, going 2-1 down before rallying to win 4-2.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are struggling with just seven points from their opening nine games, which leaves them in the relegation zone.

A lack of firepower is a problem for Eddie Howe's side—they have managed just six goals in nine games, and only bottom side Crystal Palace have scored less.

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET



TV: BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)



Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Team News

Chelsea have been handed a boost with news that N'Golo Kante is "progressing well" although this game may come too soon for him, per Jack Rathborn at the Mirror.

Danny Drinkwater could also be available after finally making his Chelsea debut in the Carabao Cup clash with Everton.

Bournemouth also have concerns, with defenders Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith still struggling with injury.

Howe has said he could turn to 20-year-old Jack Simpson, who impressed in the Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday, per the Belfast Telegraph.

Preview

Chelsea head to Bournemouth on the back of a good win at Watford but still with lingering concerns after shipping five goals in their last three Premier League games.

Conte has said one reason for his team's recent defensive lapses are due to a lack of time to prepare fully, according to ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

The loss of Kante to injury is another important factor, and his importance to the team is illustrated by WhoScored.com:

However, the club have been boosted by the form of Michy Batshuayi, who came off the bench to score twice in the win over Watford.

Opta noted his improved form his season:

While Alvaro Morata is still first choice, Batshuayi has proved a strong option off the bench and could play a part again on Saturday.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of victories over Stoke City in the Premier League and Middlesbrough, which will have helped restore confidence.

The Cherries also welcomed back Callum Wilson on Tuesday night, and the striker scored on his return to action after a lengthy lay off, as noted by Sky Sports Football:

Chelsea will still head into the game as favourites, given the two teams' positions in the league, but the champions have looked vulnerable recently and Bournemouth have momentum.