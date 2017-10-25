    Nick Saban Tops USA Today's 2017 List of College Football's Highest-Paid Coaches

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Alabama Crimson Tide are getting their money's worth from their investment in head coach Nick Saban.

    According to USA Today, Saban is the highest-paid coach in college football, as he earns a little over $11.1 million. Since Saban joined the school in 2007, the Tide have won four national titles.

         

