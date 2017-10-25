UNC's Joel Berry II Broke Hand Punching Door After Losing Video Game

Lance King/Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams told reporters Wednesday that point guard Joel Berry II broke his hand on a door after he lost at a video game to forward Theo Pinson and a team manager, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman.

The Tar Heels announced Monday that Berry would miss roughly four weeks with a broken bone in his right hand.

If that timetable holds up, Berry projects to miss the start of the Tar Heels' 2017-18 regular season—which is scheduled to open Nov. 10 against Northern Iowa.

Berry, 22, is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals on 42.6 percent shooting from the field, including a career-best 38.3 percent from three.

Berry was also named the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player as he helped guide the Tar Heels to their first national title since 2009.

So long as the senior is sidelined, Williams will likely lean on freshman Jalek Felton and sophomore Seventh Woods as his primary backcourt playmakers.