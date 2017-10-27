Arsenal vs. Swansea City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their improved form on Saturday when they welcome Swansea City to the Emirates Stadium.

Since defeat to Watford, the Gunners have won three in a row, beating Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League, Everton in the Premier League and Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

Swansea, meanwhile, have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three in the top flight.

Read on for viewing details, along with all the latest team news and a match preview.

Date: Saturday, October 28



Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET



Venue: Emirates Stadium, London



Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)



TV Info: SiriusXM FC (U.S.), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Team News

Arsenal are still without David Ospina, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and Danny Welbeck, with all four players out until November, per James Benge at the Evening Standard.

Arsene Wenger started Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez together for the first time against Everton on Sunday and saw his team hit five goals at Goodison Park.

The result was Arsenal's first away win in the Premier League this season, and Wenger will surely look to keep the trio together.

ESPN FC's Mathias Karen said the Gunners looked a different team with the three players in tandem:

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony, who both missed the midweek defeat to Manchester United in the League Cup, are doubtful for the clash, according to Swansea's official website.

Martin Olsson picked up a hamstring injury in that game and will have a scan to determine his fitness, but Nathan Dyer is fit after recovering from a toe problem.

Preview

Despite suffering three defeats in their opening nine Premier League games, Arsenal lie in fifth place in the table level on points with champions Chelsea.

The Gunners have also already faced some tricky away ties at Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton and will be hoping to take three points from Swansea, particularly as their next two Premier League fixtures are against table-toppers Manchester City and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Having a fit and in-form front three of Lacazette, Sanchez and Ozil will surely help, and the German in particular shone at Goodison last time out, per Sky Sports Statto:

Yet Arsenal do to have a tendency to give opponents a chance, and there are issues in midfield as well as in defence.

Granit Xhaka has come under scrutiny this season for failing to provide enough protection to the defence and also for some high-profile mistakes, as noted by Squawka Football:

Meanwhile, Petr Cech was also guilty of a mistake against Everton in what was a characteristic performance by the Gunners, according to the Copa 90 Twitter account:

Although Swansea are on a poor run of form, they have been better on their travels this season, winning one and drawing two of their four away games in the Premier League.

In Tammy Abraham, they also possess a striker who could make Arsenal pay for any mistakes and is clinical in front of goal, as noted by BT Sport Score:

However, Arsenal are yet to drop points at home in the Premier League this season, and if their attacking trio are fit and firing, they will surely have too much for the visitors on Saturday.