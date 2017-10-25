PSG Players Reportedly Unhappy with Neymar's Extra Privileges

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Some of Neymar's team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain are said to be unhappy with the special privileges he has received since his world-record move to the club in the summer.

According to Le Parisien (h/t Marca), members of the PSG squad feel some of the benefits the Brazilian receives are over the top.

"These include having two personal physiotherapists that are dedicated only to him, in training players are not allowed to put strong tackles in on him and he is also exempt from defensive duties during matches," relayed Marca.

Additionally, Neymar is said to be the only player allowed to carry his own personalised bag, while the rest of the team use those provided by the club that are emblazoned with the PSG logo.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Le Parisien also reported that Neymar will preside over all set-piece duties from next season. He and Edinson Cavani take it in turns when it comes to free-kicks and penalties at the moment.

Neymar appears to be enjoying himself in Paris since making the switch from the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian has had few issues adapting to the French giants, as he's linked up with the likes of Cavani and Kylian Mbappe to devastating effect both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. As noted by Squawka Football, it didn't take the Brazilian long to get into double figures for the club:

It's not been all straightforward for Neymar, though, as he was sent off on Sunday in a high-tempered game against Marseille.

There was also the incident earlier in the campaign when he and Cavani disagreed over who should take a penalty in a game against Lyon. Ironically, after Neymar's dismissal against Marseille, it was Cavani who rescued a point for PSG with a last-gasp free-kick at the Stade Velodrome.

Goal UK joked about Neymar's upcoming ban as a result of the red card:

However, as we can see here, the Brazilian had two team-mates in Marco Verratti and Mbappe who backed him up after the dismissal against Marseille:

Given PSG paid an extraordinary sum of money to prise Neymar away from Barcelona this summer, lavish promises were always going to be made.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It's something the rest of the squad surely would have been aware of. After all, Javier Pastore gave up the No. 10 jersey immediately after it was confirmed Neymar had made the switch to the Parc des Princes, per Luke Brown of The Independent.

Still, in a dressing room that's full of big characters and ambitious footballers, too much preferential treatment may grate. While PSG will enjoy plenty of big wins this season with the talent they have, keeping the dressing room a happy place may prove to be a challenge for manager Unai Emery.