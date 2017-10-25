Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Ready to Make Big Changes to Liverpool Defence

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to make sweeping changes to his team's defence as he looks to stem the flow of goals against the Reds.

In the early stages of the 2017-18 season Liverpool have been frail defensively, no more so than at the weekend when they were hammered 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley. According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror that result represents the final straw for Klopp and a number of players.

Joe Gomez is set for an extended run in the heart of the Liverpool defence in place of Dejan Lovren, who was withdrawn against Spurs in the first period after a disastrous display.

With Gomez moving infield from right-back, another youngster will also reportedly be given a chance to cement his spot in the side in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Klopp is also said to be considering a change of goalkeeper. Simon Mignolet has remained a point of contention for the manager since his arrival at the club, and Loris Karius is reported to be in with a chance of featuring more frequently.

As noted by Squawka Football, away from Anfield the Reds has been particularly poor in defence:

Klopp made his feelings on the team's performance at Spurs clear, as Harry Kane and Co. ran riot at the national stadium.

"The first goal was a little throw in and we are not really there," he said, per Sky Sports (h/t Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror). "It was just really bad, bad, bad defending. If I am involved in this situation on the pitch, Harry [Kane] cannot get the ball. I could have been out there in my trainers and they wouldn't have scored."

Neither Lovren nor Mignolet were assertive enough early in the game, giving Spurs an initiative that the Reds were unable to wrestle back. Football writer Joel Rabinowitz believes it's time for both to be dropped:

Still, they've not been the only culprits in the defensive collapses Liverpool have suffered this season. Tottenham scored two cheap goals on Sunday after Lovren had been taken off the pitch.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Alberto Moreno continues to divide opinion and lack conviction in defense, while Joel Matip, so impressive for so long last season, has been way short of his best in 2017-18. It was Matip's error that allowed Spurs to restore their two-goal advantage in the game after Mohamed Salah's strike made it 2-1.

Fresh Press Media's Ste Hoare believes Matip gets a free pass from some Liverpool supporters:

Having come through a testing run of early-season fixtures and struggled so far, Klopp may view this weekend's meeting with Huddersfield Town as the ideal time to implement some changes.

If the likes of Gomez, Alexander-Arnold and potentially Karius are going to be given a run, this match feels like an ideal one to bring them all in. Even so, if the team's defensive performances are going to improve, other members of the XI and Klopp himself need to raise levels.