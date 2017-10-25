Arsenal Reportedly Close to Hiring Raul Sanllehi, Barcelona Transfer Guru

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign Barcelona director of football Raul Sanllehi as their new director of operations to "work closely" with manager Arsene Wenger.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via The Sun's Toby Gannon), Sanllehi will assist with bringing in new transfers to the Emirates Stadium and is expected to take up his new role in the coming weeks.



The report added he has a close relationship with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, and Manchester City were also said to be interested in hiring Sanllehi.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was reported earlier this month that Sanllehi would leave his role as director of football at Barca after making key contributions in his time at the Camp Nou, including playing a crucial role in the signing of Neymar and other South American stars, per ESPN.co.uk's Sam Marsden.

Wenger, 68, has previously been dismissive of any plan to install a director of football at Arsenal.

He said back in May, per Sky Sports' James Dale: "No, director of football, I don't know what it means. Is it someone who stands on the road and directs the players left and right? I never understand what it means, director of football."

However, rumours emerged earlier this month that former Gunners star Marc Overmars would return to the club in a director of football-type role from next season—he holds the position at Ajax—per Adam Shergold of MailOnline.

Sanllehi now seems the front-runner, though, and he could be in place before the 2017-18 campaign even reaches its halfway stage, potentially in time for the January transfer window.

Having first joined the club in 2002, Sanllehi has been at Barcelona for 15 successful years.

He has proved his immense pedigree with the Catalan giants and will have experience to draw on if he does join Arsenal.