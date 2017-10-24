Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee Say Knicks Don't Know Plays After Loss vs Celtics

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

If Tuesday night was any indication, it's going to be a long season for the New York Knicks.

In the aftermath of a 110-89 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, several Knicks players expressed frustration with the team's lack of preparedness and comprehension of the playbook.

"We're all out there just running like we don't know what's going on," swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. said, according to the Record's Steve Popper. "It can't happen."

Shooting guard Courtney Lee echoed that sentiment:

The Knicks' struggles were particularly evident on offense. They shot 42.4 percent from the field and 1-of-12 from three while committing 14 turnovers.

"You guys see it out there," Hardaway said, per Popper. "It's no secret. We're turning the ball over, lackadaisical out there. Nothing seems crisp really. I mean, yeah, that comes with not really that much experience all together, like all these other teams. But at the same time, we can control what we can control—that's keeping the ball in our hands and executing properly."

Through three games, the Knicks have racked up 54 turnovers compared to 59 assists and shot a paltry 16-of-66 (24.2 percent) from three.

Those issues likely won't be remedied expediently considering head coach Jeff Hornacek is trying to integrate several new pieces—including Hardaway, Enes Kanter, Frank Ntilikina and Doug McDermott—but the Knicks will have two days off to make adjustments before they continue the search for their first win of the season Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.