How to Book Sami Zayn at WWE Survivor Series 2017 Without Losing Heel Heat

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has found something magical with Sami Zayn.

In the most unexpected of developments, the move to make SmackDown's resident underdog into its biggest, grating, dancing-in-your-face jerk has been a smash hit. And the company has to find a way to capitalize on that come Survivor Series 2017.

Zayn's spot on the Nov. 19 pay-per-view isn't secure.

Randy Orton knocked off the former to lock in his spot on the SmackDown Survivor Series team. Zayn's best bud (as of two weeks ago), Kevin Owens, may be left off the card, too. If KO doesn't beat Shinsuke Nakamura next week, he too won't be on the Survivor Series squad for Team Blue.

That would be a waste.

Zayn and Owens are the brand's most entertaining act right now. They are obnoxious and self-serving, bullies delighting in their disruption of the show. Leaving The Underdog from the Underground out of the Survivor Series picture would hurt, not allowing the recently turned heel a chance to build on what he's done as a villain so far.

Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online is among those enjoying Zayn's current act:

So how does WWE get this ska-loving Superstar into the Survivor Series spotlight? The Shield will be busy with The Usos. Most of Raw's top stars will presumably be in the elimination match.

That doesn't leave him with much to work with.

WWE's best bet is to go the same route it did at Hell in a Cell where Zayn delivered the night's shocker. Leading up to the PPV, Zayn should pester SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon, begging him for a match. There will be plenty of chances in these interactions for the former NXT champ to shine.

Then when SmackDown goes into battle against Raw, Zayn can exact his revenge by screwing over his own brand. He and Owens can rush into the fray at the last minute and clobber someone from Team Blue.

Giving Zayn another memorable heel moment would help make him the talk of the show without taking a single bump.

This would give him and Owens something to brag about in the weeks after the PPV. It would assure he generated animosity with his fellow SmackDown stars. And Zayn's next big feud could begin, be it against AJ Styles or McMahon himself.

A thrown-in match against the likes of Heath Slater and Rhyno won't do anything for Zayn and KO. It's best to make these two scoundrels Survivor Series spoilers instead.