Edward Nketiah Saves the Day as Arsenal Beat Norwich City in 2017 Carabao Cup

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Teenager Edward Nketiah came off the bench to score twice and rescue Arsenal against Championship side Norwich City in the fourth round of the 2017 Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old academy forward equalised for the Gunners on 85 minutes and bagged the winner in extra time to see off the Canaries 2-1 and put the hosts into the draw for the quarter-finals.

A much-changed Arsenal side, featuring 11 changes from Sunday's 5-2 win away to Everton in the Premier League, trailed 1-0 after Josh Murphy put the visitors in front in the 34th minute.

Third-string goalkeeper Matt Macey came in for Petr Cech, while the back three featured midfielder Mohamed Elneny and right-back Mathieu Debuchy, per the club's official Twitter account:

By contrast, Norwich manager Daniel Farke chose a strong starting XI, featuring top scorer Nelson Oliveira, along with Southampton loanee Harrison Reed, per the club:

A sluggish start from the hosts left the home crowd subdued, as Norwich coped comfortably with slow passing and static movement from the Gunners. Arsenal didn't fashion a clear chance until the 20th minute when Walcott's cross was met by a thumping header from Rob Holding, only for Angus Gunn to save superbly.

Arsenal were calling for a penalty two minutes after Olivier Giroud was manhandled in the box. It was a strong claim, but the referee wasn't interested.

Norwich kept things tight and waited for their moment, ruthlessly exploiting it when it came in the 34th minute. James Maddison clipped a ball through the Gunners' back three, allowing Murphy to chip in a smart finish when one-on-one with Macey.

Sky Sports Statto detailed how much Murphy loves this competition:

It was nearly two for the Canaries when Macey was drawn into a fine save to deny Oliveira three minutes before the break. At the other end, there was still time for Gunn to save a shot from Walcott and preserve the Canaries' lead as the half drew to a close.

James Olley of the London Evening Standard listed the many problems facing Wenger at the break:

Those problems didn't look as though they had been solved as Giroud headed over early in the second half, while Jack Wilshere moved with a slight limp and engaged in more than one conversation with the Arsenal bench.

Wilshere stayed on, but the Gunners were lucky when Elneny escaped with only a yellow card despite hauling down Oliveira when the big striker appeared clean through. It was a cynical challenge perhaps deserving of greater punishment.

Macey then had to claw away a low cross from Murphy after the winger sped clear on the left flank. The goalkeeper's touch denied Oliveira a tap-in, but a second Norwich goal seemed a matter of when, not if.

Still searching for a more cutting edge in attack, Wenger sent on striker Chuba Akpom for the final 20 minutes at the expense of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The change did little to give the Gunners more verve up top, with Olley noting how Walcott's sloppy play was frustrating the home support:

It should have been out of sight, but Murphy chipped wide when trying to lift the ball over Macey with 18 minutes to go. The goalscorer was then promptly subbed as Farke sent on midfielder Marco Stiepermann to help protect the lead.

Norwich weren't sitting back when Mario Vrancic should have salted the game away, but the 28-year-old dragged his shot inches wide. Arsenal managed a chance in response, but Walcott's header from inside the box was wayward.

The Gunners appeared to have lost all inspiration until Nketiah came on for Reiss Nelson and scored with his first touch. It was a clutch finish from the 18-year-old, who made a moment of club history in the process, per OptaJoe:

Meanwhile, Jeorge Bird of the Arsenal Youth blog and Squawka Football noted how scoring is a habit for the under-23 star Nketiah:

Arsenal should have won it in normal time, but a super save from Gunn denied Wilshere moments before Akpom shot wide in stoppage time.

It took Nketiah just six minutes of extra time to net his second. He rose decisively to head in a corner after Gunn had brilliantly turned away a Walcott effort. Squawka Football summed up Nketiah's fast start to life in the Arsenal first team:

Giroud thought he'd sealed it before the break, but the impressive Gunn saved well yet again. The 'keeper was at it again when he denied Nketiah a hat-trick with eight minutes left.

The young man had done enough to assure hero status among the remaining Arsenal fans, though.

Staying in the first cup competition of the season is a boost for a Gunners squad not realistically fancied to keep pace with leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Winning a cup demands strength in depth, something precocious talents such as Nketiah ensure Arsenal boast this season.