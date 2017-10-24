Manchester City News: Latest on Kevin De Bruyne Contract Talks, Top Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly "very close" to reaching an agreement over a new contract with Manchester City worth more than £250,000 per week, despite Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain circling. De Bruyne knows Les Parisiens are interested but remains totally focused on life at City, per the latest reports.

Goal's Sam Lee has revealed how close City and De Bruyne are to agreeing fresh terms, following a month of talks: "City opened talks with De Bruyne’s representatives in September in a bid to secure his long-term future ahead of next summer’s World Cup."

Lee describes the two sides as "very close" on an agreement, despite the strength of interest from the French capital. PSG were ready to sign De Bruyne before he moved to Manchester in 2015 but opted for Angel Di Maria instead, according to Lee.

Even so, PSG have not given up on the idea of bringing De Bruyne to Ligue 1, with Lee pointing out how Les Parisiens intend to bid next summer. Yet any such offer is expected to be rebuffed, with De Bruyne happy at the Etihad Stadium, per the report: "De Bruyne is said to be 100 per cent committed to City, and particularly happy with life under Pep Guardiola, which is why club sources believe contract talks have progressed so smoothly in the last month."

It makes sense for De Bruyne to be content with life under Guardiola. The 26-year-old is playing arguably his best football as the creative fulcrum of Guardiola's team.

Guardiola has built the squad around De Bruyne's neat possession play, intelligent movement and eye for a defence-splitting pass. The result has been the Belgium international making a spectacular start to the season.

De Bruyne has scored twice and supplied eight assists in Premier League and UEFA Champions League action already this season, per WhoScored.com. His performances have been helping him keep pace with a global star as the most prolific creator on the continent, according to Squawka Football:

It's clear City value De Bruyne highly, but as Lee detailed, the proposed new weekly wage of £250,000 is short of the £600,000 PSG pay to Brazilian forward Neymar.

Last week, De Bruyne's agent Patrick De Koster indicated to Radio CRC (h/t Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express) his client should be valued on a par with PSG's big earners Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

De Bruyne wouldn't earn near to that under the proposed terms Lee believes are close. However, the chief architect of Guardiola's table-toppers would still be amply compensated for his consistent creative output.