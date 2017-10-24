Jesse Lingard, Manchester United Beat Swansea City, Advance in 2017 Carabao Cup

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United defeated Swansea City 2-0 in the round of 16 of the 2017 Carabao Cup, during a wet and windy night in Wales on Tuesday.

Jesse Lingard opened the scoring for the League Cup holders after 20 minutes, with United appearing keen to find the back of the net.

Lingard claimed his second of the night with a clinical header after 59 minutes, forcing Swansea to push forward.

However, the hosts couldn't penetrate United's defence, and the visitors collected a simple victory to progress to the quarter-finals.

Both teams made multiple changes as they gave their squad players vital minutes on the pitch.

The sides provided their team selections before the game:

United rested Romelu Lukaku, placing the striker on the bench, and gave attacking berths to Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils almost took the lead in the opening moments, as Swans goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt denied Lingard's accurate shot from long range.

Victor Lindelof continued to struggle at the heart of United's defence, and the Sweden international appeared nervous after the Premier League defeat at Huddersfield Town.

However, it was United who took the lead after 20 minutes, with Lingard bursting through the middle to slot home. Ander Herrera linked with Rashford, and Lingard finished with style as he found the bottom corner.

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Swansea almost scored a quick equaliser as Daley Blind's defensive header beat 'keeper Sergio Romero, but the clearance just avoided hitting the back of the net.

United carried their lead into half-time, but the hosts were not out of the game as they passed the ball with energy and vigour.

The Red Devils relaxed into their task in the second half, and the travelling fans were in fine voice as their side calmly kept possession.

United doubled their lead shortly before the hour mark, with Lingard grabbing his brace with a brilliant header. Matteo Darmian produced the perfect cross, and the England international was clinical at the vital moment.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Axel Tuanzebe wasted a glorious chance to make it three for the visitors from a corner, as the young defender fired over the bar when it was easier to hit the target.

Lukaku replaced Rashford for the final 20 minutes, with coach Jose Mourinho attempting to snuff out any threat from the Swans. The hosts threw on Tammy Abrahams from the bench in the closing stages, and the striker added a fresh dimension for Swansea.

United squeezed the game in the final minutes of action, and Swansea were comfortably beaten on an inclement night.

The Red Devils now take their place in the last eight as they attempt to defend their trophy.