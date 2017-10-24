Bayern Munich Transfer News: Arturo Vidal Rumours, Joshua Kimmich Comments

TF-Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan have pulled out of the race to sign Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal, as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool consider an approach for the midfielder in January, according to reports.

Calciomercato (h/t TalkSport) reported the Serie A giants cannot afford to tempt the Chile international in the next transfer window, allowing Premier League sides a run at Vidal's signature. Inter will reignite their interest in the Chilean if he remains at Bayern until the end of the season.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), Vidal is content to return to Italian football after the dismissal of former coach Carlo Ancelotti in Bavaria. New boss Jupp Heynckes dropped Vidal to the bench during the recent UEFA Champions League game against Celtic, which was followed by reports of a potential departure.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Per Tuttosport, the Cherished One would have to sell one of their major players in order to sign Vidal in the winter, while avoiding Financial Fair Play sanctions.

The player featured in 35 games in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com, scoring seven goals.

Vidal was recently disappointed as his country crashed out in FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification, denying the midfielder another chance to feature at the tournament.

Here is the player in action:

In other Der FCB news, Joshua Kimmich has denied he had thoughts of exiting the German champions after struggling for consistent appearances under Ancelotti.

Speaking to ESPN FC (h/t Raphael Honigstein of ESPN), Kimmich declared he categorically had no intention of departing Bayern last summer.

The Germany international said:

"It was a very hard time for me.

"When you're fit but you can't play, it's very hard, especially for the head, especially for a young player.

"But all you can do is train hard and give your best. Afterwards, it's the decision of the coach.

[...]

"I knew when I came here it wouldn't all be easy, that I wouldn't play every game. But my goal was to be a part of Bayern, to be a starter. I want to achieve things here."

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form in recent weeks, appearing nine times in the Bundesliga this term, per Squawka. Kimmich has created 25 chances since the start of the new season.

Kimmich remains one for the future, and the midfielder will be key if Bayern are to continue their long-term dominance in Germany.

The midfielder can also feature at full-back, and despite his tender age, he has significant experience at international level.

Bayern may look towards youth as they consider their options after Ancelotti's exit, and Kimmich appears destined to become a star for the Bavarians.