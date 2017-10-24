    Brazilian Goalkeeper Jefferson Carjacked at Gunpoint on Way to Training

    Goalkeeper Jefferson of Botafogo
    Brazil international Jefferson has revealed he was carjacked on his way to training for Botafogo and was threatened at gunpoint.

    Tom Sheen of The Sun reported the 34-year-old was attacked in his Range Rover and was forced from his vehicle by the gang.

    CCTV footage captured the player being forced to kneel on the pavement with his hands raised in the air.

    The gang is then seen to steal Jefferson's car and make a quick getaway from the scene of the crime.

    Per Sheen, the stopper commented on his frightening experience via social media:

    "I've sadly become another victim of the violence that ravages our city.

    "I was on my way to training with Botafogo when I was overpowered by armed men who intended to steal my car and my belongings.

    "God gave me the calmness to deal with the dangerous situation, and thanks to Him I did not suffer any violence."

    The incident happened in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, with the vehicle recovered several hours later by police.

