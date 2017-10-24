Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jack Wilshere and Alan Guimaraes

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly begin talks with Jack Wilshere over a new contract, amid rumours Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City could pursue the playmaker when his current deal expires next summer.

The Gunners are ready to discuss terms with Wilshere after the midfielder's solid start to the new season, according to Rob Draper of The Mail on Sunday. Draper noted how "Arsenal know that losing Wilshere, who has been at the club since the age of nine, on a free will be perceived as another example of bad planning, even though the player has been beset by injuries in the past three years."

The injury problems Draper mentioned are one reason why "negotiations have been put on hold until Wilshere shows his fitness, yet Arsenal will now have to move to get ahead of rival clubs who will be lining up offers."



Those other clubs include Chelsea and City, according to Draper. Both see signing Wilshere as a way to up their contingent of homegrown players.

Yet Wilshere may be tempted to resist both offers if Arsenal can convince him he has a future as a member of the first team, rather than acting as another number in a quota for Europe.

So far this season, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has been content to use Wilshere in cup competitions, specifically the UEFA Europa League. To his credit, the classy No. 10 has been terrific in the tournament so far.

Wilshere was the star of the show during the 4-2 win away to BATE Borisov last month. He was neat, tidy and efficient on the ball, per Squawka Football:

By the end of the match, Wilshere had assisted a goal and played a hand in the moves behind many others. His excellent performance in Borisov immediately prompted Arsenal fans to call for the 25-year-old to be allowed back into the first team for domestic action, per Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror.

Yet Wenger has wisely continued to proceed with caution regarding Wilshere's re-introduction to starting in the Premier League. The midfield schemer was next handed a start against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League, a game the Gunners won 1-0 after Wilshere created the only goal in Serbia.

Wenger did bring Wilshere off the bench late on during Sunday's 5-2 win at Everton in the league. There was still time for Wilshere to supply the assist for Aaron Ramsey to net Arsenal's fourth goal.

Wilshere has played so well he's back in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans, according to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail. He's producing this form under the watch of Wenger, a manager who has long maintained faith in a player gifted but brittle.

Keeping Wilshere makes sense for Arsenal while the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, whose contracts also expire in 2018, remain in doubt. Sanchez and Ozil leaving would increase Wilshere's importance in Wenger's squad.

He would likely be asked to replace their creative contributions, one more reason why signing a new deal with the Gunners makes the most sense for Wilshere.

Alan Guimaraes is another creative midfielder Arsenal could add to the ranks. The north London club is said to be trying to persuade the gifted Brazil Under-17 ace to move to England, despite interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Spanish source AS (h/t Sport Witness, via the Daily Mirror) reported Los Blancos have a "verbal agreement" with the midfielder's agent Juan Figer regarding a deal worth less than his €50 million release clause. This agreement is supposed to scupper interest from Arsenal and Premier League rivals Manchester United.

A precocious talent for Palmeiras, Guimaraes boasts the flair to fit the expansive and attractive style of play Wenger continues to preach at Arsenal. Snapping up a youthful playmaker on the rise would be a great way for the Gunners to offset the potential loss of one or both of Sanchez and Ozil next summer.

Re-signing Wilshere ought to be Wenger's first priority, though.