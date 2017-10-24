Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marco Asensio and Marco Reus

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio could leave Los Blancos at the end of the season if he doesn't make his mark on the first team, with Manchester United monitoring his situation at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Alex Porter of the Manchester Evening News) reported the Red Devils made an approach for the burgeoning talent last summer, but the player was keen to prove himself under manager Zinedine Zidane. However, Asensio now wishes to hold discussions with the La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders at the end of the season, and could quit if his "demands" are not met.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The attacker has quickly developed into one of the most exciting young players in La Liga, and he is highly regarded by Real fans.

Asensio has the potential to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, and the club will be keen to hold on to his services.

The Spain international is only on the cusp of his potential, and United will be keen to convince him to arrive at Old Trafford to further his development under coach Jose Mourinho.

However, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both demanding more game time, the self-proclaimed Special One would have to shuffle the pack to sign the Real attacker.

The Spaniard featured 25 times in La Liga and the Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.com, but only started on 11 occasions.

TF-Images/Getty Images

In other Old Trafford news, Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus has hinted he could leave the Bundesliga giants, with United and Arsenal reportedly interested in his talents.

Speaking to GQ (h/t Metro), the Germany international said he may be interested in playing for a small number of teams and cannot guarantee he will remain with BVB:

"There are four or five international clubs who interest me.

"On May 31 next year, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

"I have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019. ‘But, of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision."

Here is the player in action:

Reus is rehabilitating from cruciate ligament damage, and the winger has had frequent injuries during his career.

His capture would represent a risk for the Red Devils or the Gunners, but the player is one of the best in the world when fully fit and present.

United have struggled to add genuine width to their squad during the summer, and Mourinho desires a talent who can service Romelu Lukaku.

Reus fits the bill for this profile, and the German could be a sensational signing as he attempts to prove himself in the Premier League.