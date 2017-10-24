Brazil vs. England: 2017 U-17 World Cup Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

England's under-17 team will continue their pursuit of World Cup glory on Wednesday, when they take on Brazil in what promises to be a fascinating semi-final.

Coach Steve Cooper's side have been wonderful in India and have played some absorbing attacking football to make it to the last four. A 4-1 win over the United States on Saturday is a measure of the confidence they are operating with at the moment.

But Brazil have also shone, winning every game on their way to the semis. They came from behind late on to beat Germany in the quarter-finals, with Weverson and Paulinho on the scoresheet in a dramatic win.

The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata will play host to this one, with the winner poised to meet either Mali or Spain in the final on Saturday.

Here is the key viewing information for the match and a preview of what's to come from these two impressive young outfits.

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Time: 12:30 p.m. (BST), 7:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eurosport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Fox Sports GO (U.S.)

Preview

At senior level there's a sense of apathy that has engulfed the Three Lions side, but Cooper's crop of players have operated with an enterprise that has endeared them to plenty.

While they needed a penalty shootout to make it past Japan in the last 16, in the main they have swept aside all in front of them. In their other four matches, they have netted four goals on three occasions and grabbed three goals in the other outing.

Against Japan, the absence of Jadon Sancho—recalled by Borussia Dortmund mid-tournament—was felt by England, as they toiled in front of goal. Against the United States, though, their attacking verve was back, with Liverpool sensation Rhian Brewster proving too hot to handle.

As noted by Squawka Football, the 17-year-old made history with his treble against the United States:

The teenager was delighted with his display and posted the following clip of his treble:

Cooper will be hoping Brewster carries his golden touch into Wednesday's semi-final and has insisted his team will not be taking a backwards step despite the class of the opposition.

"We're working towards a way which we want to play in any game, with respect to a 'lesser nation' in a qualifier or if we're playing in the semi-final of a World Cup," he said, per Nicholas Veevers of The FA.

"…It's the biggest game these boys can play, so we won't change our plan, we'll be very respectful of the opposition and we've made it clear how we want to go about our work."

Brazil are a side that commands respect, especially given the way in which they turned things around against a strong Germany outfit in the quarters.

It was Paulinho who grabbed the winner in that encounter 13 minutes from time, and he has been the man to watch for the Selecao so far in the tournament. Already he has three goals and, as noted by Scouted Football, he's been a major threat from the flank:

Carlos Amadeu's side have looked a little more secure in defence in this tournament than their opponents, though they will have to raise their levels again if they are to keep out this vibrant England front line.

While Brewster is the fox in the box, there's so much talent in support that has proved elusive to many teams so far. Wolves star Morgan Gibbs-White is so creative on the ball, as are Manchester City prospect Phil Foden and Manchester United man Angel Gomes.

Brazil will hope the likes of Paulinho, Lincoln and Brenner continue their prolific form, giving them the option of going head-to-head in an attacking battle with the Three Lions. But England's firepower will see them to an entertaining victory.

Prediction: Brazil 1-2 England