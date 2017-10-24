Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte to Block Charly Musonda Loan Amid Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly not allow attacking midfielder Charly Musonda to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January.

According to Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard, the Italian boss believes Musonda, 21, has "a lot to offer," and he could prove useful in the 2017-18 campaign given Chelsea's packed schedule.

So far this season the Belgium youth international has made just four combined appearances, three from the bench, in the Community Shield, League Cup and Premier League.

Earlier this month he posted a message on Instagram which seemed to indicate a clear dissatisfaction with his lack of game time.

"You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should. And what do you get back? Literally nothing...done," it read, per ESPN.co.uk's Liam Twomey.

Per Johnson, there were also reports Chelsea were mulling over whether to send him out on loan for more minutes, but Conte is adamant he must remain.

Conte has all but confirmed that Musonda will start for Chelsea in their Carabao Cup fourth-round match against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.

In the third round the youngster scored in a 5-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, and he will be eager to find the net again against the Toffees.

Musonda needs to take full advantage of any game time he is given to force his way into the first team more regularly.

The fact that Conte wants to keep him at the club and sees him as a valuable asset should give him confidence for the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.