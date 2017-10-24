Arsenal Transfer News: Mesut Ozil Update Amid Latest Manchester United Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil is reportedly only willing to leave Arsenal for Manchester United, Real Madrid or Barcelona, and the Gunners have not yet given up hope of signing him to a new deal.

According to Ciaran Kelly in the Manchester Evening News, the sticking points over Ozil's new contract—his current deal expires next summer—are his request for a 30 per cent wage hike and his desire to wear the No. 10 shirt.

Recent reports had seemed to indicate that Ozil's time at the Emirates Stadium was definitely coming to an end as he had told his team-mates he would sign for United, per John Cross in the Mirror.

Per Kelly, though, this is untrue, and United have yet to show any interest in the German playmaker, although a source said he remains close to his former Real boss Jose Mourinho, currently in charge at Old Trafford: "I know he is always in contact with Mourinho because he likes him. He thinks he is the best coach he ever played for. He has a special relationship with him."

Additionally, Kelly explained a January move for Ozil away from Arsenal is "off the table," while the 29-year-old has no interest in a switch to Italy or Turkey.

Having played a limited role for the Gunners recently, Ozil started against Everton on Sunday in a 5-2 victory and looked to be nearing his best again, per Squawka:

If he maintains a period of good form in 2017-18 the likes of United, Barca and Real could well be interested in signing him for free next summer.

However, should Ozil's form be poor or variable he may be left without the option of joining one of his three dream clubs and so could then end up staying at Arsenal.

It is an odd situation for Arsenal, who would benefit from a fit and firing Ozil this season but could then lose him in the summer as a result of sustained good form.