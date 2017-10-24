Draymond Green on Dennis Smith Jr.'s Dunk Attempt: 'That S--t Ain't Happening'

Glenn James/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Monday following a 133-103 win that Dallas Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. will never dunk on him.

After fouling the high-flying guard on a highlight-reel dunk attempt in the third quarter, Green made it clear he won't allow himself to be posterized, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon: "Yeah, that s--t ain't happening. This ain't summer league, bro. Not just gonna dunk on nobody. Better luck next time. Never. That ain't happening. Come on, dude."

Smith wasn't intimidated by Green's proclamation and pointed out that although he didn't finish the dunk, he still managed to get to the free-throw line.

"I don't know what he was talking about," Smith said. "He can't say nothing. He fouled me. It doesn't even make sense. I was just laughing at him. He's rambling on about nothing. It ain't like he blocked it. He's just rambling, and I laughed at him."

Appearing in his second career game, Smith finished with 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting and made just four of his 10 free-throw attempts.

Smith was also a minus-34, which was the worst rating among all players in Monday's contest.

The former NC State standout is among the most explosive, athletic players in the NBA, and he regularly delivered eye-popping dunks during summer-league play, as well as throughout his collegiate career.

Green takes plenty of pride in his ability as a defender, though, especially coming off a season that saw him win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The two-time All-Star stuffed the stat sheet for Golden State on Monday with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and he was key in the reigning NBA champions' bringing their record to 2-2.